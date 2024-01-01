$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan 4dr Auto EX
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
146,101KM
VIN 2HGFB2F52FH021120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,101 KM
