$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Civic
EX
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F58FH025317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HC15117
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic EX
- Price: $11,999.00 + HST & Licensing
- Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
- Mileage: 189,000 Kms
- Features:
- Sunroof
- Backup camera
- Push-button start
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine
- Automatic transmission
- Heated seats
- Modern infotainment system with touchscreen display
This vehicle is in excellent condition, fully inspected, and ready for its new owner. The 2015 Honda Civic EX is renowned for its reliability, comfort, and advanced features.
Contact Information:
- Phone: 905-439-7689
- Visit our dealership to see this vehicle and explore financing options.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
