Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2015 Honda Civic EX</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Price:</strong> $11,999.00 + HST & Licensing</li><li><strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2</li><li><strong>Mileage: </strong>189,000 Kms</li><li><strong>Features:</strong><ul><li>Sunroof</li><li>Backup camera</li><li>Push-button start</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine</li><li>Automatic transmission</li><li>Heated seats</li><li>Modern infotainment system with touchscreen display</li></ul></li></ul><p>This vehicle is in excellent condition, fully inspected, and ready for its new owner. The 2015 Honda Civic EX is renowned for its reliability, comfort, and advanced features.</p><p><strong>Contact Information:</strong></p><ul><li>Phone: 905-439-7689</li><li>Visit our dealership to see this vehicle and explore financing options.</li></ul>

2015 Honda Civic

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12129243

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1737846070
  2. 1737846071
  3. 1737846070
  4. 1737846070
  5. 1737846070
  6. 1737846070
  7. 1737846072
  8. 1737846072
  9. 1737846071
  10. 1737846071
  11. 1737846070
  12. 1737846071
  13. 1737846072
  14. 1737846070
  15. 1737846072
  16. 1737846073
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F58FH025317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HC15117
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX

  • Price: $11,999.00 + HST & Licensing
  • Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
  • Mileage: 189,000 Kms
  • Features:
    • Sunroof
    • Backup camera
    • Push-button start
    • Bluetooth connectivity
    • Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine
    • Automatic transmission
    • Heated seats
    • Modern infotainment system with touchscreen display

This vehicle is in excellent condition, fully inspected, and ready for its new owner. The 2015 Honda Civic EX is renowned for its reliability, comfort, and advanced features.

Contact Information:

  • Phone: 905-439-7689
  • Visit our dealership to see this vehicle and explore financing options.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX 189,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX 143,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 178,319 KM SOLD

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic