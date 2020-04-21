Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

LX I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS I KEYLESS ENTRY I POWER OPTIONS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS I KEYLESS ENTRY I POWER OPTIONS

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 4895298
  2. 4895298
  3. 4895298
  4. 4895298
  5. 4895298
  6. 4895298
  7. 4895298
  8. 4895298
  9. 4895298
  10. 4895298
  11. 4895298
  12. 4895298
  13. 4895298
  14. 4895298
  15. 4895298
  16. 4895298
  17. 4895298
  18. 4895298
  19. 4895298
  20. 4895298
  21. 4895298
  22. 4895298
  23. 4895298
  24. 4895298
  25. 4895298
  26. 4895298
  27. 4895298
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,160KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4895298
  • Stock #: 8283
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44FH011289
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

-


Purchase this vehicle from the comfort of your own home. Follow a few quick steps with the help of our Online Product Specialist and we will deliver this vehicle to your door step. 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


1. Chose your vehicle


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


2. Apply for financing


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


3. Sign paperwork electronically


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


4. Have your vehicle delivered to your home


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


To inquire and purchase your next vehicle, message us through this website or our website www.tabangimotors.com or directly at info@tabangimotors.com


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 98,651 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL A...
 139,447 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord SP...
 62,282 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Send A Message