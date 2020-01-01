Menu
2015 Honda Civic

44,249 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

COUPE EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Rear Camera

2015 Honda Civic

COUPE EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Rear Camera

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,249KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6234906
  Stock #: UCQ538

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # UCQ538
  Mileage 44,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free & in great condition!!! This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection check list. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. We are Canada's longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have . They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say "I LOVE MY READY HONDA!""

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

