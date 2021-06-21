Menu
2015 Honda Civic

109,313 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Touring Leather/Camera/Sunroof&GPS*

2015 Honda Civic

Touring Leather/Camera/Sunroof&GPS*

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

109,313KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7431068
  • Stock #: 6271
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F73FH012902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6271
  • Mileage 109,313 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Automatic, Sunroof, Push Start, Alloys, Remote Start, Backup
Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats,
All Power
Options,
Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more One Owner Direct
from Honda Canada. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments
for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for
12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC
REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND
NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2019 2016 2017 2014 EX Civic Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan
Honda CRV
Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

