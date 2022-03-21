$13,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
2015 Honda Civic
LX Camera/Heated Seats/Bluetooth
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8802296
- Stock #: 6594
- VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH043793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6594
- Mileage 96,676 KM
Vehicle Description
*905-290-1319* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU
Automatic, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Heated Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock
Power Windows, and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are
OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment), Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVEABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2013 2014 2016 2012 EX Civic
toyota corolla Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota
Rav4 Mazda 3 mazda6 hyundai sonata elantra. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.