$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sunroof/Alloys/Camera
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9059230
- Stock #: 6670
- VIN: 2HGFB2F52FH045811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6670
- Mileage 153,176 KM
Vehicle Description
*905-290-1319* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Automatic, EX, Sunroof, Push Start, Alloys, Backup
Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats,
All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more .
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY
SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable
taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in
the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a
registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided
with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues
during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional
items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and
are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional
amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its
value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all
fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection
(even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing
and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam
wash and odour removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo,
safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free
consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND. CERTIFICATION ARE
AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE
SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE
CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2013 2016 2017 2014 EX Civic Sport Accord Toyota
Corolla Camry Nissan Sentra Altima Mazda3 and more see our website .Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.