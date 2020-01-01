Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

SE - Smart Key - Rear Camera - Econ Mode

2015 Honda CR-V

SE - Smart Key - Rear Camera - Econ Mode

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,482KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4490097
  Stock #: UCP831
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

One owner lease return and well maintained. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection check list. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have . They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA!”"

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

