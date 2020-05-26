Menu
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

LX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Rear Camera

2015 Honda CR-V

LX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Rear Camera

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,058KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5031870
  • Stock #: UCQ033
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

One owner and accident free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection check list. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have . They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA!”"

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

