2015 Honda CR-V

106,000 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9465780
  Stock #: 297
  VIN: 5J6RM4H94FL805930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 297
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

