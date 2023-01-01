$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr Touring
Location
Ryder Motors Inc.
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
905-208-5000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
106,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9465780
- Stock #: 297
- VIN: 5J6RM4H94FL805930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels
Ryder Motors Inc.
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8