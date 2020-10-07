Menu
2015 Honda Fit

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

LX | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | BACK UP CAM

2015 Honda Fit

LX | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | BACK UP CAM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6017529
  • Stock #: 2627
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G57FM102104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2015 HONDA FIT LX 6 SPEED MANUAL

$6.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*NO ACCIDENTS

*KM: 178.000*

*LOADED* 1.5L, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCK, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, USB\HDMI\AUX\MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

