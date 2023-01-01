$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Odyssey
EX-L w/Navi LEATHER SEATS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|POWER
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,250 KM
Vehicle Description
MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA, 7 SPEAKERS INCLUDING SUBWOOFER, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, POWER TAILGATE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ONE-TOUCH POWER MOONROOF, AUTOMATIC DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES, DUAL-ZONE MANUAL AIR CONDITIONING, DRIVER'S SEAT WITH 8-WAY POWER ADJUSTMENT, ADVANCED COMPATIBILITY ENGINEERING, ELECTRONIC BRAKE-FORCE DISTRIBUTION AND MUCH MORE....
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.
Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
We make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.
