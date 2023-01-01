2015 Honda Odyssey

Menu
MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA, 7 SPEAKERS INCLUDING SUBWOOFER, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, POWER TAILGATE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ONE-TOUCH POWER MOONROOF, AUTOMATIC DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES, DUAL-ZONE MANUAL AIR CONDITIONING, DRIVERS SEAT WITH 8-WAY POWER ADJUSTMENT, ADVANCED COMPATIBILITY ENGINEERING, ELECTRONIC BRAKE-FORCE DISTRIBUTION AND MUCH MORE.... Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. We make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.

2015 Honda Odyssey

164,250 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi LEATHER SEATS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|POWER

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi LEATHER SEATS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|POWER

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,250KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H69FB503850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,250 KM

Vehicle Description

MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA, 7 SPEAKERS INCLUDING SUBWOOFER, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, POWER TAILGATE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ONE-TOUCH POWER MOONROOF, AUTOMATIC DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES, DUAL-ZONE MANUAL AIR CONDITIONING, DRIVER'S SEAT WITH 8-WAY POWER ADJUSTMENT, ADVANCED COMPATIBILITY ENGINEERING, ELECTRONIC BRAKE-FORCE DISTRIBUTION AND MUCH MORE....

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


We make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2015 Honda Odyssey