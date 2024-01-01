Menu
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE7FH580323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description


*PRICED FOR QUICK SALE*


 


WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM


 


(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣


 


*ONLY 173,000KM*


 


Clean Carfax Link


 


$5,999+HST/LICENSING


 


2015 Hyundai Elantra SE


 


✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes


✅️ New Front & Rear Tires


✅️ New Cabin Filter


✅️ New Engine Air Filter


✅️ Professional Detailing


✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty


 


Included in Certification for $999


 


Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149


 


2 Year/unlimited KM Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499


 


Vehicle Options:


•Keyless Entry


•Air Conditioning


•Power Windows


•Power Locks


 


Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:


When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”


 


(647)685-3345


John Taraboulsi


1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5


Mississauga, ON


Komfort Motors  


www.komfortmotors.com


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2015 Hyundai Elantra