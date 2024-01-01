Menu
An abundance of cargo space and good fuel economy make the Hyundai Elantra an excellent city car. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kitchener. <br><br> -PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br><br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br> <br>Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 164,818 kms. Its red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

GLS Sunroof Heated Seats Keyless Entry

GLS Sunroof Heated Seats Keyless Entry

Used
VIN KMHDH4AH5FU384117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15685A
Vehicle Description

An abundance of cargo space and good fuel economy make the Hyundai Elantra an excellent city car. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 164,818 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
