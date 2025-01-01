Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>🚗 For Sale: 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL – Affordable, Reliable, & Safety Certified!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Looking for a fuel-efficient, dependable sedan that won’t break the bank? This 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL is the perfect daily driver — clean, reliable, and priced to move!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>- Make/Model: 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL  </strong></p><p><strong>- Mileage: 148,843 km  </strong></p><p><strong>- Transmission: Automatic  </strong></p><p><strong>- Condition: Excellent – Safety Certified  </strong></p><p><strong>- Interior: Clean and well-maintained  </strong></p><p><strong>- Features: Heated seats, Bluetooth, A/C, power windows & locks, cruise control  </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>💰 Price: $7,999 + HST & Licensing  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Same-Day Financing Available – Low rates, fast approvals  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Extended Warranty Available – Covers engine & transmission  </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>🛡️ Why Buy From Us?</strong></p><p><strong>✔ OMVIC-Approved Dealer  </strong></p><p><strong>✔ 10+ Years of Trusted, Honest Service  </strong></p><p><strong>✔ Convenient Mississauga Location  </strong></p><p><strong>✔ No Hidden Fees – What You See Is What You Pay!</strong></p><p> </p><p>📍 Mississauga Auto Group</p><p>📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON  </p><p>📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198  </p><p><strong>🌐 Visit Us Online: [www.mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>💬 Reliable, budget-friendly transportation is just a call away — book your test drive today</strong>!</p>

2015 Hyundai Elantra

148,843 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle
12414315

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1744736915
  2. 1744736918
  3. 1744736920
  4. 1744736923
  5. 1744736926
  6. 1744736929
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,843KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXFH565038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,843 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 For Sale: 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL – Affordable, Reliable, & Safety Certified!

 

Looking for a fuel-efficient, dependable sedan that won’t break the bank? This 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL is the perfect daily driver — clean, reliable, and priced to move!

 

- Make/Model: 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL  

- Mileage: 148,843 km  

- Transmission: Automatic  

- Condition: Excellent – Safety Certified  

- Interior: Clean and well-maintained  

- Features: Heated seats, Bluetooth, A/C, power windows & locks, cruise control  

 

💰 Price: $7,999 + HST & Licensing  

✅ Same-Day Financing Available – Low rates, fast approvals  

✅ Extended Warranty Available – Covers engine & transmission  

 

🛡️ Why Buy From Us?

✔ OMVIC-Approved Dealer  

✔ 10+ Years of Trusted, Honest Service  

✔ Convenient Mississauga Location  

✔ No Hidden Fees – What You See Is What You Pay!

 

📍 Mississauga Auto Group

📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Units 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON  

📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198  

🌐 Visit Us Online: [www.mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)

 

💬 Reliable, budget-friendly transportation is just a call away — book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

GL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2003 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2003 Honda CR-V EX 208,840 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna 5DR SE 8-PASS FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna 5DR SE 8-PASS FWD 200,867 KM $17,550 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA 137,715 KM $19,950 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra