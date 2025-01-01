$7,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,843 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 For Sale: 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL – Affordable, Reliable, & Safety Certified!
Looking for a fuel-efficient, dependable sedan that won’t break the bank? This 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL is the perfect daily driver — clean, reliable, and priced to move!
- Condition: Excellent – Safety Certified
- Interior: Clean and well-maintained
- Features: Heated seats, Bluetooth, A/C, power windows & locks, cruise control
💰 Price: $7,999 + HST & Licensing
✅ Same-Day Financing Available – Low rates, fast approvals
✅ Extended Warranty Available – Covers engine & transmission
🛡️ Why Buy From Us?
✔ OMVIC-Approved Dealer
✔ 10+ Years of Trusted, Honest Service
✔ Convenient Mississauga Location
✔ No Hidden Fees – What You See Is What You Pay!
💬 Reliable, budget-friendly transportation is just a call away — book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
