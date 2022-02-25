Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

131,024 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Sport Luxury

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8278341
  • Stock #: L222857A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0FG286273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,024 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT LUXURY, AWD, 2.4L, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, P/LIFT GATE, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, F+R HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

