$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-828-1600
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8278341
- Stock #: L222857A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB0FG286273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,024 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT LUXURY, AWD, 2.4L, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, P/LIFT GATE, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, F+R HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.