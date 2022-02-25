2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8278341

8278341 Stock #: L222857A

L222857A VIN: 5XYZUDLB0FG286273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,024 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Hands-Free Liftgate Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

