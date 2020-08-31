Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Tucson

138,796 KM

Details Description

$11,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GLS

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 5782440
  2. 5782440
  3. 5782440
Contact Seller

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

138,796KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5782440
  • Stock #: 202239A
  • VIN: KM8JUCAG0FU025225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 202239A
  • Mileage 138,796 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 142,111 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 11,524 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 111,534 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory