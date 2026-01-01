$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 34160B
- Mileage 183,468 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACK-UP CAMERA | POWER LIFTGATE | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS START | TOW HITCH | HID HEADLIGHTS | POWER DRIVER SEAT | POWER PASSENGER SEAT
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Why 401 Dixie Mazda
Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, we're committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable.
Trade-Ins Welcome
We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier.
Part of Dilawri
401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canada's largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
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905-238-9888