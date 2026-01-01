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LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACK-UP CAMERA | POWER LIFTGATE | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS START | TOW HITCH | HID HEADLIGHTS | POWER DRIVER SEAT | POWER PASSENGER SEAT *]:pointer-events-auto [content-visibility:auto] supports-[content-visibility:auto]:[contain-intrinsic-size:auto_100lvh] R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-WEB:e822ea46-bc61-4f5a-91d5-93dff1e12c17-8 data-testid=conversation-turn-18 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant> Why 401 Dixie Mazda Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, were committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable. Trade-Ins Welcome We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier. Part of Dilawri 401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canadas largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

2015 Infiniti QX60

183,468 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
14117374

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,468KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM3FC545489

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34160B
  • Mileage 183,468 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BACK-UP CAMERA | POWER LIFTGATE | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS START | TOW HITCH | HID HEADLIGHTS | POWER DRIVER SEAT | POWER PASSENGER SEAT


*]:pointer-events-auto [content-visibility:auto] supports-[content-visibility:auto]:[contain-intrinsic-size:auto_100lvh] R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-WEB:e822ea46-bc61-4f5a-91d5-93dff1e12c17-8 data-testid=conversation-turn-18 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant>
Why 401 Dixie Mazda

Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, we're committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable.

Trade-Ins Welcome

We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier.

Part of Dilawri

401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canada's largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-238-XXXX

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905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
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401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2015 Infiniti QX60