2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8465787

8465787 Stock #: P7698A

P7698A VIN: 1C4RJFBG6FC889072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Wheels: 18'' x 8.0'' Polished Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.