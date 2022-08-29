$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-828-1600
2015 Jeep Renegade
North
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9194713
- Stock #: Z223685A
- VIN: ZACCJBBH7FPC43316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Omaha Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z223685A
- Mileage 145,888 KM
Vehicle Description
NORTH EDITION, 4x4, 6 SPEED MANUAL, 4CYL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL REMOVABLE ROOFS, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.