Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Renegade

145,888 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,888KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9194713
  • Stock #: Z223685A
  • VIN: ZACCJBBH7FPC43316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Omaha Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z223685A
  • Mileage 145,888 KM

Vehicle Description

NORTH EDITION, 4x4, 6 SPEED MANUAL, 4CYL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL REMOVABLE ROOFS, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 110,543 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 Supe...
 69,101 KM
$69,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 153,926 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory