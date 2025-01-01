Menu
<h3><strong>2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 4x4 – Adventure-Ready & Rugged!</strong></h3><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><h4><strong>🚙 Vehicle Details:</strong></h4><p>✅ <strong>Year:</strong> 2015<br />✅ <strong>Make:</strong> Jeep<br />✅ <strong>Model:</strong> Wrangler Sahara Unlimited<br />✅ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> 4x4<br />✅ <strong>Engine:</strong> 3.6L V6<br />✅ <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br />✅ <strong>Mileage:</strong> 116,800 kms<br />✅ <strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Grey<br />✅ <strong>Interior:</strong> Premium Cloth/Leather<br />✅ <strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent</p><h4><strong>🌟 Features & Highlights:</strong></h4><p>🔹 <strong>Trail-Rated 4x4 Capability</strong> – Perfect for off-road adventures & city driving<br />🔹 <strong>Removable Hardtop & Soft Top Compatibility</strong> – Enjoy open-air freedom<br />🔹 <strong>Touchscreen Infotainment System</strong> – Stay connected on the go<br />🔹 <strong>Bluetooth, AUX, & USB Connectivity</strong><br />🔹 <strong>Navigation System & Premium Audio</strong><br />🔹 <strong>Heated Seats & Climate Control</strong><br />🔹 <strong>Alloy Wheels & All-Terrain Tires</strong><br />🔹 <strong>Power Windows, Locks & Keyless Entry</strong></p><h4><strong>💰 Price:</strong> $20,899.00 CERTIFIED + HST & LICENSING – Financing Available!</h4><p>🚗 <strong>Looking for a reliable, adventure-ready SUV?</strong> The 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited is built for performance, durability, and style. Whether you’re hitting the trails or cruising the streets, this Wrangler is ready for the journey.</p><p>📞 <strong>Call or visit M&L Autos today!</strong></p>

2015 Jeep Wrangler

116,800 KM

$20,899

+ tax & licensing
M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG1FL515790

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JW1590
  • Mileage 116,800 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

$20,899

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2015 Jeep Wrangler