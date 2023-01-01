$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Optima
EX No Accident Heated Seats Cruise Control Leather
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
112,252KM
Used
Vehicle Description
With such a quality and comfortable interior, and a straightforward infotainment system, not buying this Kia Optima would be a clear misjudgment of its amazing characteristics. This 2015 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With world-class engineering, outstanding performance and advanced safety systems, the 2015 Kia Optima gives you good reason to be passionate about driving a midsize sedan. This sedan has 112,252 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Optima's trim level is EX. The 2015 Optima has neatly designed LED Light Bar taillights and a sleek trunk lid that combines for a luxurious and balanced look from front to back. Standard equipment includes aluminum alloy wheels, heated leather seats, a rear-view camera, a leather steering wheel, remote power cargo and power fuel lid release, plus much more, making this sedan a GREAT value for money! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Driver's Power Seat.
