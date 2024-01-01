$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Land Rover Evoque
Meridian Bluetooth Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,236KM
VIN SALVN2BGXFH069858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15594FA
- Mileage 158,236 KM
Vehicle Description
This Range Rover Evoque is an appealing choice for compact luxury crossover buyers looking for something more than an everyday grocery-getter. This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 157,579 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 157,579 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8/6 way, power driver adjustment including fore/aft, recline, height, 2-way lumbar support, memory, power passenger adjustment including fore/aft, recline, 2-way lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
