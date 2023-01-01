$28,998+ tax & licensing
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t
AWD Navigation/Leather/Sunroof
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
89,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10065489
- VIN: JTJBARBZXF2005466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
