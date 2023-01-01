Menu
2015 Lexus NX 200t

89,900 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

AWD Navigation/Leather/Sunroof

2015 Lexus NX 200t

AWD Navigation/Leather/Sunroof

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

89,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10065489
  Stock #: 6958
  VIN: JTJBARBZXF2005466

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 6958
  Mileage 89,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Trunk/Hatch, Leather Power Seats, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Windows, All Wheel Drive. Backup Camera and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. Previous Daily Rental. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2014 2017 2018 RX350 Rav4 CRV Acura RDX MDX Q60 Aviator model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
