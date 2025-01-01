2015 Lexus NX 200t

Menu
2015 Lexus NX200T Turbo AWD – Premium Luxury SUV

Mileage: 138,320 km | Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic | Drivetrain: AWD
Exterior: GREY | Interior: BLACK | Stock #: LN1571

Key Features:
✔ Turbocharged Performance – 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine (235 HP) for spirited driving and fuel efficiency.
✔ Lexus Premium Care – Meticulously maintained with service records available.
✔ Loaded with Luxury – Includes leather seats, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, and premium audio.
✔ Advanced Safety – Lexus Safety System+ (Pre-Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control).
✔ AWD Capability – Confident handling in all weather conditions.
✔ Impeccable Condition – Clean interior, no accidents, and minimal wear for its mileage.

Recent Servicing:

Oil change & filter replacement
Brake inspection
Tire rotation & alignment
Full safety inspection

Why Buy This NX200T?
The Lexus NX200T blends sporty turbo power with refined comfort, offering a quiet cabin, cutting-edge tech, and legendary Toyota reliability. Ideal for families or commuters seeking luxury without compromise.

Price: $20,499.00 CERTIFIED + HST & LICENSING
📍 Dealer: M&L Autos | 905-439-7689 | 19-1400 AIMCO BLVD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4W 1B2
Financing options available. Warranty/extended coverage may be offered.

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

