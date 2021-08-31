Menu
2015 Lexus NX 200t

135,019 KM

$26,999

The Humberview Group

AWD, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, AND MORE

AWD, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, AND MORE

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

135,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7704904
  • Stock #: 6537AP
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ5F2006537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Great styling, fun to drive, and very reliable. Come in today to take this well maintained NX 200 T for a test drive you are going to love it. Extras include, Navigation, sunroof, leather heated seats, power liftgate and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

