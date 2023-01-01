Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus RX 350

38,130 KM

Details Description Features

$32,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus RX 350

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign ULTRA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign ULTRA

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 10193217
  2. 10193217
  3. 10193217
  4. 10193217
  5. 10193217
  6. 10193217
  7. 10193217
  8. 10193217
  9. 10193217
  10. 10193217
  11. 10193217
  12. 10193217
  13. 10193217
  14. 10193217
  15. 10193217
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,933

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,130KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193217
  • Stock #: 17474D
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BAXFC336313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17474D
  • Mileage 38,130 KM

Vehicle Description

FULL SERVICE RECORDS/ ONE OWNER

Vehicle Features

Packages

SPORTDESIGN ULTRA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales

2006 Acura MDX AS-IS
 252,977 KM
$3,300 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 68,209 KM
$18,933 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 257,023 KM
$16,933 + tax & lic

Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory