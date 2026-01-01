$9,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKX
AWD
2015 Lincoln MKX
AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Canyon w/Black Piping
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # L32611
- Mileage 188,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in White over Black leather interior, this 2015 Lincoln MKX AWD blends classic American luxury with confident all-weather capability. With its smooth V6 powertrain, advanced driver aids, and upscale design, the MKX delivers a refined and comfortable driving experience for every journey.
Key Features & Options
3.7L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system
Panoramic sunroof with power shade
Leather-appointed seating with memory function
Heated and ventilated front seats
Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Premium THX® audio system
Navigation with touchscreen interface
Bluetooth connectivity and voice command
Rearview camera with parking sensors
Adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist
Power liftgate and keyless entry/start
20-inch alloy wheels
LED headlights and taillights
Remote starter
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.
Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We're here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177