2015 Lincoln Navigator
Premium
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystall Metallic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 136,182 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Lincoln Navigator — Premium, low KMs, outstanding condition. Crystal Metallic Silver exterior over Black interior, mature ownership. Local truck with no accidents reported on CARFAX, certified and professionally reconditioned—ready to go. Strong EcoBoost V6 with 6 speed automatic transmission. Options: heated and ventilated individual power front seats, middle and overhead console, power-folding 3rd row, navigation, Bluetooth, rearview camera with front/rear parking sensors, BLIS blind-spot alert (where equipped), remote start, power sunroof, power liftgate, keyless entry with push-start (smart key), power-adjustable pedals, tri-zone climate control, power seats with memory, power running boards, trailer tow package, 22" high-end chrome wheels, LED/HID lighting. Includes fresh service, multi-point inspection, and CARFAX report.
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
Vehicle Features
M&J Canada Inc
