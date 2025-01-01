Menu
<p> 2015 Lincoln Navigator — Premium, low KMs, outstanding condition. Crystal Metallic Silver exterior over Black interior, mature ownership. Local truck with no accidents reported on CARFAX, certified and professionally reconditioned—ready to go. Strong EcoBoost V6 with 6 speed automatic transmission. Options: <strong data-start=301 data-end=349>heated and ventilated individual power front seats</strong>, <strong data-start=351 data-end=382>middle and overhead console</strong>, <strong data-start=384 data-end=409>power-folding 3rd row</strong>, <strong data-start=411 data-end=425>navigation</strong>, <strong data-start=427 data-end=440>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong data-start=442 data-end=493>rearview camera with front/rear parking sensors</strong>, <strong data-start=495 data-end=537>BLIS blind-spot alert (where equipped)</strong>, <strong data-start=539 data-end=555>remote start</strong>, <strong data-start=557 data-end=574>power sunroof</strong>, <strong data-start=576 data-end=594>power liftgate</strong>, <strong data-start=596 data-end=641>keyless entry with push-start (smart key)</strong>, <strong data-start=643 data-end=670>power-adjustable pedals</strong>, <strong data-start=672 data-end=700>tri-zone climate control</strong>, <strong data-start=702 data-end=729>power seats with memory</strong>, <strong data-start=731 data-end=755>power running boards</strong>, <strong data-start=757 data-end=780>trailer tow package</strong>, <strong data-start=782 data-end=812>22 high-end chrome wheels</strong>, <strong data-start=814 data-end=834>LED/HID lighting</strong>. Includes fresh service, multi-point inspection, and CARFAX report.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=0 data-end=1024 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Pricing: Sale price plus </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1618 data-end=1663>$299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1665 data-end=1685>$22 OMVIC fee</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1687 data-end=1694>HST</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, and </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1700 data-end=1721>$91 licensing fee</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> including new plates.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>At <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1747 data-end=1774>M J Canada Trucks Centre</strong> we are proud to be your <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1799 data-end=1835>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong> with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1841 data-end=1863>new arrivals daily</strong>, specializing in <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1881 data-end=1918>quality trucks and full-size SUVs</strong>.E<strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1939 data-end=1962>xtended warranties</strong> are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>Please call us today at <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=2013 data-end=2029>416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=2101 data-end=2132><a class=decorated-link style=box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=2103 data-end=2130>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=168 data-end=240>OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA</strong></p>

2015 Lincoln Navigator

136,182 KM

Details Description Features

13111103

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,182KM
Good Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2JT1FEJ12929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystall Metallic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-7525

