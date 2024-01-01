Menu
CERTIFIED 2015 MAZDA CX-5 SPORT 2.0 L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL FWD AUTOMATIC COMES WITH NO ACCIDENT 5 PASSENGERS
3 KEYS FOB AIR BAG
AM/FM/CD/BLUETOOTH CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS CRUISE CONTROL
SPOILER TRACTION CONTROL POWER LOCKS/POWER MIRRORS/POWER STEERING/ ELECTRIC MIRRORS
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!  THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
WARRANTY: ADD $1000.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 250/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8 MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p>

2015 Mazda CX-5

135,300 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

GX SPORT /ACCIDENT -FREE

2015 Mazda CX-5

GX SPORT /ACCIDENT -FREE

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE1F0476630

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 11673382
  Mileage 135,300 KM

CERTIFIED 2015 MAZDA CX-5 SPORT 2.0 L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL FWD AUTOMATIC COMES WITH 

 NO ACCIDENT

5 PASSENGERS

3 KEYS FOB

AIR BAG

AM/FM/CD/BLUETOOTH

CLOTH SEATS

SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS

CRUISE CONTROL

SPOILER

TRACTION CONTROL

POWER LOCKS/POWER MIRRORS/POWER STEERING/ ELECTRIC MIRRORS

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.  

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

WARRANTY: ADD $1000.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 250/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM

 PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

2015 Mazda CX-5