Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Stand out from the crowd with this 2015 Mazda 3 GS Sport.</p> <p>Finished in a Red exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.</p> <p>Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2015 Mazda 3 GS Sportwill bring!<br /> <br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

153,817 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | REAR SPOILER | MANZINNI WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | REAR SPOILER | MANZINNI WHEELS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10931018
  2. 10931018
  3. 10931018
  4. 10931018
  5. 10931018
  6. 10931018
  7. 10931018
  8. 10931018
  9. 10931018
  10. 10931018
  11. 10931018
  12. 10931018
  13. 10931018
  14. 10931018
  15. 10931018
  16. 10931018
  17. 10931018
  18. 10931018
  19. 10931018
  20. 10931018
  21. 10931018
  22. 10931018
  23. 10931018
  24. 10931018
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Stand out from the crowd with this 2015 Mazda 3 GS Sport.



Finished in a Red exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2015 Mazda 3 GS Sportwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 12,221 KM $22,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech 89,129 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Express 101,024 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3