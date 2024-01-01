$13,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Touring
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,400 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2015 MAZDA 3 GS TOURING 4 CYLINDER GAS 2.0L GASOLINE FUEL, AUTOMATIC, FWD COMES WITH
ONE OWNER
NO ACCIDENT (CLEAN CARFAX)
LOW MILEAGE (MAINTENANCE DONE ON TIME )
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
5 PASSENGERS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS/ STEERING/ MIRRORS/ WINDOWS
SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS
ABS
CLOTH SEATS
SPOILER
CRUISE CONTROL
VICTORY MOTORS CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY.
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION & SAFETY
WARRANTY INCLUDED: GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIMS
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Victory Motors
416-452-7777