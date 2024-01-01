2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
CERTIFIED 2015 MAZDA 3 GS TOURING 4 CYLINDER GAS 2.0L GASOLINE FUEL, AUTOMATIC, FWD COMES WITH ONE OWNER
NO ACCIDENT (CLEAN CARFAX)
LOW MILEAGE (MAINTENANCE DONE ON TIME )
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
5 PASSENGERS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS/ STEERING/ MIRRORS/ WINDOWS
SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS
ABS
CLOTH SEATS
SPOILER
CRUISE CONTROL
VICTORY MOTORS CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY.
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION & SAFETY
WARRANTY INCLUDED: GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIMS
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</span></p>

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2015 MAZDA 3 GS TOURING 4 CYLINDER GAS 2.0L GASOLINE FUEL, AUTOMATIC, FWD COMES WITH

 ONE OWNER

NO ACCIDENT (CLEAN CARFAX)

LOW MILEAGE (MAINTENANCE DONE ON TIME )

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

5 PASSENGERS

BACK-UP CAMERA

POWER LOCKS/ STEERING/ MIRRORS/ WINDOWS

SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS

ABS

CLOTH SEATS

SPOILER

CRUISE CONTROL

 VICTORY MOTORS CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY.

 ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION & SAFETY

 WARRANTY INCLUDED: GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIMS

 PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

