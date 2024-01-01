Menu
*PRICED FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*

WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣

*ONLY 204,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$7,499+HST/LICENSING

2015 MAZDA 3 GS AUTO


✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️ New Front & Rear Tires
✅️ New Cabin Filter
✅️ New Engine Air Filter
✅️ Professional Detailing
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty

Included in Certification for $999+hst

Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149+hst

Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst

2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst

Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks

Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:

When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: "Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999."

(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

204,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,000KM
VIN 3MZBM1V71FM216709

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

*PRICED FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*

WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣

*ONLY 204,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$7,499+HST/LICENSING

2015 MAZDA 3 GS AUTO


✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️ New Front & Rear Tires
✅️ New Cabin Filter
✅️ New Engine Air Filter
✅️ Professional Detailing
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty

Included in Certification for $999+hst

Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149+hst

Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst

Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks

Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:

When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”

(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Mazda MAZDA3