2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,995 + taxes & licensing
1 7 5 , 4 1 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,412 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Reclining front bucket seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input, Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels: 16" Steel -inc: full wheel covers Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist AM / FM / CD Player

