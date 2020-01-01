Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 4MATIC|Dsitronic|Burmester|Lane Assist|ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 4MATIC|Dsitronic|Burmester|Lane Assist|ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

  1. 4446894
  2. 4446894
  3. 4446894
  4. 4446894
  5. 4446894
  6. 4446894
  7. 4446894
  8. 4446894
  9. 4446894
  10. 4446894
  11. 4446894
  12. 4446894
  13. 4446894
  14. 4446894
  15. 4446894
  16. 4446894
  17. 4446894
  18. 4446894
  19. 4446894
  20. 4446894
  21. 4446894
  22. 4446894
  23. 4446894
Contact Seller

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,013KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4446894
  • Stock #: 2589
  • VIN: 55SWF6GBXFU053302
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

100% Accident Free 1 Owner C400 equipped with Distronic Plus, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Assist, Active Park Assist, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Rear End Collision Warning, Navigation, Burmester Sound and Much More! This C400 is a Canadian Vehicle and in excellent condition all around. LOWEST PRICE IN THE GTA! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS - ZERO DOWN INSTANT APPROVALS! o.a.c. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT VISA? NO PROBLEM!!! APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TOMORROW! ON SPOT FINANCING! ZERO DOWN 4.59% FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C!! Loan Terms can be 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, or 96 months. We work with all types of lending institutions to get you the fastest and best possible approval. 

For your peace of mind we allow you to get any of our vehicles inspected by your mechanic prior to buying. As per OMVIC regulations this vehicle is advertised as not certified. 1 Year Warranty, Safety Certification, Full Detail, and CarProof History Report available for $499.00

We have several Extended Warranties for you to choose from for all types of vehicles. Up to 5 Years 160,000km! Looking to trade in your vehicle? We’ll pay top dollar.

To view our full online inventory, visit www.khushiauto.ca. For vehicle information, contact us at sales@khushiauto.ca or to get in touch with our team faster call at 905-460-9624. Khushi Auto Sales is a family run business that has been proudly serving our customers for over 10 years with an outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction. Specializing in providing quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices for every budget, We approach each and every transaction in a friendly, personalized, no pressure way, ensuring absolute satisfaction is attained by our customers. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers, most of our customers are repeat and referral. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. To us, you are not just a number, but an important aspect of our business that will ensure that we grow and prosper.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2014 BMW 2 Series M2...
 69,281 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Subur...
 171,954 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2010 Kawasaki Ninja ...
 21,500 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-460-XXXX

(click to show)

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

Alternate Numbers
416-704-9165

Send A Message