2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 2 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10237298

10237298 Stock #: 12615A

12615A VIN: 4JGDA2EB0FA551029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12615A

Mileage 164,237 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Safety Blind spot sensor Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Premium audio system 360 degree camera AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.