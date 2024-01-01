Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 This Sedan comes with 4.7L Twin Turbo V8 Engine producing 449 Horsepower and teamed to a seven-speed automatic with paddle shift controls. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 4.8 secs. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

124,878 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,878KM
VIN wdduf8fb6fa191049

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,878 KM

2015 Mercedes-Benz S550

This Sedan comes with 4.7L Twin Turbo V8 Engine producing 449 Horsepower and teamed to a seven-speed automatic with paddle shift controls. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 4.8 secs.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Leather Interior

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors

