Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn S550 4MATIC LWB LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn S550 4MATIC LWB LOW KM

Location

Arak Auto Inc

1625 Trinity Dr # 3, 14, 15, Mississauga, ON L5T 1W9

905-565-8881

  1. 4719045
  2. 4719045
  3. 4719045
  4. 4719045
  5. 4719045
  6. 4719045
  7. 4719045
  8. 4719045
  9. 4719045
  10. 4719045
  11. 4719045
  12. 4719045
  13. 4719045
  14. 4719045
  15. 4719045
  16. 4719045
  17. 4719045
  18. 4719045
  19. 4719045
  20. 4719045
  21. 4719045
  22. 4719045
  23. 4719045
  24. 4719045
  25. 4719045
  26. 4719045
  27. 4719045
  28. 4719045
  29. 4719045
  30. 4719045
  31. 4719045
Contact Seller

$57,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,870KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4719045
  • Stock #: 245
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB6FA170991
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Welcome to Arak Auto Inc .We are a proud family business and a trusted member of the OMVIC and UCDA our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. 


 


2015 Mercedes Benz S550 4Matic LWB  , No Accident , Low Km , Onw Owner , Fully Loaded .


 


Finance, Lease Available


No credit, New to the country, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Collections, Bad credit more than welcome and give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today!


 


Warranty options


Including with price 1 year or 20000 km that’s including (Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Turbo/Supercharger, Air conditioning, Towing and More...).


More warranty packages available.


 


All vehicles in our inventory are certified (mechanical safety & E-Test) .


We welcome your trade at the highest value.


We provide Carproof , Carfax  with all our vehicles.


 


Contact us anytime and we will give you best answer and help.


 


Thanks for your Business


 


 


1625 Trinity Dr #3-14-15


Mississauga, ON, L5T 1W9


647-990-4034


905-565-8881


 


Visit Arak Auto Inc. online at www.arakautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 647-990-4034 today to schedule your test drive.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Arak Auto Inc

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 90,227 KM
$36,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 83,279 KM
$56,950 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 107,249 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
Arak Auto Inc

Arak Auto Inc

1625 Trinity Dr # 3, 14, 15, Mississauga, ON L5T 1W9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-565-XXXX

(click to show)

905-565-8881

Alternate Numbers
647-990-4034

Send A Message