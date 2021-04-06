Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Redline Auto Sales

905-282-9299

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

118,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 21N6830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21N6830
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 900 Positive Google Reviews!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Two Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no extra charge!!! Over 300 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! Visit www.wewantyourcar.ca!!! All credits are welcome!!! Everyone is approved!!! Visit www.allapproved.ca to get approved today!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Redline Auto Sales Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905-282-9299

