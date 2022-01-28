Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

116,520 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - CVT

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - CVT

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

116,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8186910
  Stock #: 22R1367A
  VIN: ML32A3HJ5FH036073

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 22R1367A
  • Mileage 116,520 KM

Vehicle Description

ES Plus Package. NA

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

