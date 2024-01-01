$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4JZ4AX1FZ600702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P3105A
- Mileage 167,510 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD.
Recent Arrival!
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishis unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2015 Silver Mitsubishi Outlander GT
Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUV's, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.
Recent Arrival!
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishis unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2015 Silver Mitsubishi Outlander GT
Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUV's, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 55,612 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic EX 48,330 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES 350 PREMIUM 45,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Call Dealer
416-860-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander