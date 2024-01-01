Menu
6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD.

Recent Arrival!


Awards:
 * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
 * A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishis unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


2015 Silver Mitsubishi Outlander GT

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

167,510 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4JZ4AX1FZ600702

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P3105A
  • Mileage 167,510 KM

6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD.

Recent Arrival!


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishis unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


2015 Silver Mitsubishi Outlander GT

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Tachometer

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander