Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p></p> <p>SUNROOF, LEATHER POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2015 Nissan Altima

194,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 S

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11807981
  2. 11807981
  3. 11807981
  4. 11807981
  5. 11807981
  6. 11807981
  7. 11807981
  8. 11807981
  9. 11807981
  10. 11807981
  11. 11807981
  12. 11807981
  13. 11807981
  14. 11807981
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,000KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP5FN313006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1N4AL3AP5FN313006
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE



SUNROOF, LEATHER POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan Automatic 209,000 KM $3,820 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey All-wheel Drive 4dr R/T Rallye for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Journey All-wheel Drive 4dr R/T Rallye 208,000 KM $5,720 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi RVR All-wheel Drive 4dr CVT SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Mitsubishi RVR All-wheel Drive 4dr CVT SE 199,500 KM $5,720 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima