Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VERY CLEAN 2015 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 S **NO-ACCIDENTS**. THIS BEAUTY IS IN SHOWROOM CONDITION INSIDE OUT. JUST GOT ALL *NEW TIRES, BRAKES+ROTORS* AND IS CERTIFIED READY TO GO.

EQUIPPED WITH LOADED FEATURES SUCH AS POWER-BUCKET SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, FOG LIGHTS, PUSH-TO-START, BLUETOOTH, AUTO-STARTER, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR-CONDITIONING, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AND MANY ADVANCED OPTIONS.

*** THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD COMPLETELY CERTIFIED WITH LOTS OF NEW PARTS & COMES FULLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA CHARGES!!***

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

