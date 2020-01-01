Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

141,000 KM

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

NO ACCIDENT! REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

2015 Nissan Altima

NO ACCIDENT! REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6FN306176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN ALTIMA, NO ACCIDENT ! BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START,  PUSH BUTTON START, CERTIFIED!!

This Accident free, Clean Carfax, 2015 Nissan Altima comes CERTIFIED with the followings:

Back up Camera

Push Button Start

Remote Starter

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Keyless Entry

USB

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Keys

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

