2015 Nissan Altima

166,600 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

REAR CAM,REMOTE START,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED

2015 Nissan Altima

REAR CAM,REMOTE START,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6969593
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP1FN406833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN ALTIMA, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, CERTIFIED!!

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

This 2015 Nissan Altima Comes with the followings:

Back up Camera

Push Button Start

Remote Starter

Bluetooth

Power Seats

Keyless Entry

USB

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

