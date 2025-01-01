Menu
2015 Nissan Frontier SV Double Cab 4×4 | 4.0L V6 | Local One-Owner | Only 64,264 km | Exceptionally clean, platinum grey over ash interior with documented service history on CARFAX (verified). Strong and reliable midsize pickup with smooth automatic transmission—perfect for work or weekend adventures. OPTIONS: 4WD, 4.0L V6, DOUBLE CAB, AUTOMATIC, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, MIDDLE & OVERHEAD CONSOLE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REARVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, MATCHING RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACK VENTILATION WINDOW. Includes fresh oil service and multi-point inspection, Great buying opportunity.

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

2015 Nissan Frontier

64,264 KM

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Frontier

SV Long Wheels Base 64264 Kms

2015 Nissan Frontier

SV Long Wheels Base 64264 Kms

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,264KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV6FN761247

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,264 KM

 2015 Nissan Frontier SV Double Cab 4×4 | 4.0L V6 | Local One-Owner | Only 64,264 km | Exceptionally clean, platinum grey over ash interior with documented service history on CARFAX (verified). Strong and reliable midsize pickup with smooth automatic transmission—perfect for work or weekend adventures. OPTIONS: 4WD, 4.0L V6, DOUBLE CAB, AUTOMATIC, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, MIDDLE & OVERHEAD CONSOLE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REARVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, MATCHING RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACK VENTILATION WINDOW. Includes fresh oil service and multi-point inspection, Great buying opportunity.

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

 OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

 

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 Nissan Frontier