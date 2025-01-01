$24,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Frontier
SV Long Wheels Base 64264 Kms
2015 Nissan Frontier
SV Long Wheels Base 64264 Kms
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,264 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Frontier SV Double Cab 4×4 | 4.0L V6 | Local One-Owner | Only 64,264 km | Exceptionally clean, platinum grey over ash interior with documented service history on CARFAX (verified). Strong and reliable midsize pickup with smooth automatic transmission—perfect for work or weekend adventures. OPTIONS: 4WD, 4.0L V6, DOUBLE CAB, AUTOMATIC, INDIVIDUAL FRONT SEATS, MIDDLE & OVERHEAD CONSOLE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REARVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, MATCHING RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACK VENTILATION WINDOW. Includes fresh oil service and multi-point inspection, Great buying opportunity.
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525