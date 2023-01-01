Menu
Break the mould, embrace the excitement: 2015 Nissan Juke SV - its more than a drive, its an adventure.

Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including heated front seats, backup camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control and so much more.

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

52,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Nissan Juke