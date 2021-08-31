Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

135,989 KM

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

S

S

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

135,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7856490
  • Stock #: 212794A
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN4FC659276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,989 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST) All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available.

Vehicle Features

Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Monotone Paint Application
Package AA00 w/No Options

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

