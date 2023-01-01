$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD Leather/360 Camera/Sunroof
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
132,942KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10132005
- Stock #: 6969
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6FC873139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Birds Eye View Camera
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7