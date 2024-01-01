2015 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>..<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706799816894_28171410889460136 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>No Forcefully Products sold.</strong><br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>All Payments are subjected to credit approval.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705177902264_33011772128954764 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>** Professionally Detailed .</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><em style=box-sizing: border-box;> We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>  </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Dont dream it. Drive it..</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>905-956-7800                                    </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>705-252-2886</strong></p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

140,122 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

  1. 10935629
  2. 10935629
  3. 10935629
  4. 10935629
  5. 10935629
  6. 10935629
  7. 10935629
  8. 10935629
  9. 10935629
  10. 10935629
  11. 10935629
  12. 10935629
  13. 10935629
  14. 10935629
  15. 10935629
  16. 10935629
  17. 10935629
  18. 10935629
  19. 10935629
  20. 10935629
  21. 10935629
  22. 10935629
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,122KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MVXFC903384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,122 KM

Vehicle Description

..

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval.

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.


At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.


OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.


** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

  

Dont dream it. Drive it..


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      

905-956-7800                                    

705-252-2886

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
122 kgs (4
678lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L GX 179,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN FWD 184,208 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 188,782 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

Call Dealer

647-717-XXXX

(click to show)

647-717-0068

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue